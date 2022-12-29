Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.

However, when deputies say they arrived at the address, they found the house unoccupied and ransacked.

Investigators say that multiple items at about $1000 were destroyed on the victim’s property while they were away from home.

Video was reportedly found during the investigation, along with confessions by several suspects that resulted in three arrests.

Elizabeth Haylee Folds, 19, of Chipley, was charged with burglary of a structure causing in excess of $1000.

Charlie Malone French, 18, of Bonifay, was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure causing damage over $1000, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Chipley was also part of the arrests, and was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure causing in excess of $1000.

