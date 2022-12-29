Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand theft charges.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.

However, when deputies say they arrived at the address, they found the house unoccupied and ransacked.

Investigators say that multiple items at about $1000 were destroyed on the victim’s property while they were away from home.

Video was reportedly found during the investigation, along with confessions by several suspects that resulted in three arrests.

Elizabeth Haylee Folds, 19, of Chipley, was charged with burglary of a structure causing in excess of $1000.

Charlie Malone French, 18, of Bonifay, was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure causing damage over $1000, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Chipley was also part of the arrests, and was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure causing in excess of $1000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a Christmas house fire leaves...
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

Latest News

According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say
Crews work to fix main water line break in Panama City Beach.
PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice no longer in effect
Kensley Brooks, the event manager at Baytown Wharf, joins Alex to tell viewers all about the...
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf