Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday Eve!

Lingering cloud cover should depart this morning, which will allow for a pleasant and scenic afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and east-southeast winds at 5-10 make for a mild feel today. Highs at the coast approach the 70′s, with temps just a few degrees cooler further inland. Temps tonight stay warm and somewhat humid, only cooling to the upper and mid 50′s.

For Friday, moisture returns with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning hours. Rainfall arrives midday and continues into the evening as a frontal boundary sags south. Rain chances increase into the evening Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday. Highs remain in the 70s this weekend as the cold front departs the Panhandle in the late afternoon hours Saturday. As a result, the current model guidance suggests New Years Eve will be mostly cloudy, and - most importantly - mostly dry for any outdoor activities Saturday evening.

Temperatures will stay warmer than normal into 2023, with another round of widespread rainfall anticipated in the middle of next week.

