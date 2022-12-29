Thursday Forecast

Soggy and warm as we ring in a new year
It's a soggy and warm forecast for the next 7 days, with the Panhandle set to receive some much-needed rainfall this week.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday Eve!

Lingering cloud cover should depart this morning, which will allow for a pleasant and scenic afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and east-southeast winds at 5-10 make for a mild feel today. Highs at the coast approach the 70′s, with temps just a few degrees cooler further inland. Temps tonight stay warm and somewhat humid, only cooling to the upper and mid 50′s.

For Friday, moisture returns with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning hours. Rainfall arrives midday and continues into the evening as a frontal boundary sags south. Rain chances increase into the evening Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday. Highs remain in the 70s this weekend as the cold front departs the Panhandle in the late afternoon hours Saturday. As a result, the current model guidance suggests New Years Eve will be mostly cloudy, and - most importantly - mostly dry for any outdoor activities Saturday evening.

Temperatures will stay warmer than normal into 2023, with another round of widespread rainfall anticipated in the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a Christmas house fire leaves...
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
Phase three of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway will connect North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Monday Forecast
Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week
Weekend Weather
It’s feeling a lot like Christmas this weekend