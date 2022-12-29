Toni Clark is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With a 4.5 GPA and years spent on the pitch, Toni Clark has been able to apply soccer’s life lessons to her personal life from a young age.

“Soccer has given me some foundations like leadership and hardworking to stay persevered to go through that.”

Head Coach Marek Betkowski says, she’s been that way since the beginning.

“Well even as a freshman she was mature soccer wise, so we benefited from having her on freshman year.”

But she isn’t only leading her fellow dolphins, she’s reaching out to the younger generation to strengthen their soccer love.

“I’ve been coaching little kids here at Bay United. It’s really nice just to like be there every week, Tuesdays, Thursdays, just go out there and they know you by your name. It’s nice to connect with them and try to help them get better. And they look up to you and it’s a really nice feeling.”

A future Georgia Southwestern State Hurricane, Clark has grown into her leadership cleats and has become a team leader on the field but a solo leader in the classroom. Coach Betkowski believes in her so much, he made her a team captain.

“The older she gets, she takes on those responsibilities on herself and now she’s team captain and a team leader on the field.”

Clark takes pride in leader herself through her school work as well.

“Soccer is more, it’s a team and I feel like I need to be there for my team but in the classroom, it’s like I need to get there and build a life for myself.”

And the life she’s working on constructing is a pretty good one. Toni plans to take her love of math and science and use it to pursue a career in medicine at Georgia Southwestern.

“It has the best nursing program in Georgia and I really liked that about that. So I was going to eventually probably specialize in anesthesia so I could get some chemistry in there.”

This year Mosley is 8-1, and with 4 goals and 2 assists on the season, I guess you can say Clark is helping the Dolphins put opponents to sleep.

Toni hopes to one day become a nurse anesthesiologist but for now she’ll stick to dissecting Bay County defenses.

