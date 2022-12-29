Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a driver fleeing from a vehicle stop ended in a serious crash into gas pumps.

On Thursday, Springfield Police conducted a traffic stop with a white Ford Explorer in the area of 15th Street and David Ave, after officers say the driver was speeding 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer conducting the stop says while providing information to dispatch, the driver, Shaquan Kortez Gipson, 28, asked the officer to walk to the car.

Based on Gipson’s alleged movement inside the car and tinted windows, the officer said he asked Gipson to step away from the vehicle. Gipson then reportedly drove off, and the officer drove after him.

During the pursuit on Sims Avenue, a juvenile passenger allegedly got out of the Ford Explorer and ran off, where a deputy with Bay County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend them.

Officials say the Ford Explorer later crashed into gas station pumps at E 3rd Street and Bob Little Road. A fire was started by the crash, and officials on scene were able to extinguish it quickly.

Gipson was stabilized until Springfield Fire Rescue, Callaway Fire Department, and Bay County Emergency Medical Services arrived. Gipson was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The juvenile passenger later told officers that Gipson gave the juvenile a handgun, a Gucci box containing six grams of crack cocaine and eight grams of powder cocaine, a plastic baggie containing twenty-six grams of marijuana and told the juvenile to run with the items and not get caught.

Gipson’s warrants are being applied for his arrest, charging him with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a M/T 20 grams of marijuana, child abuse by intentional act, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no valid driver’s license.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you can call Springfield Police at 850-872-7545, and anonymous tips may be submitted to 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.