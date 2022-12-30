Adventure at Axe Throwing PCB and Royal Escape Rooms

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re ready to test your pinpoint accuracy skills, your dream game awaits.

Axe Throwing PCB offers visitors a chance to compete in axe throwing contests. But don’t worry, if you’re new, there’s help on the way.

“We teach customers how to throw axes basically,” Jazz Smith, manager for Axe Throwing PCB, said.

There is a technique to it all.

Beginners may need to start by throwing with two hands.

“Your dominant hand on top, nondominant on bottom, Smith said. “You’ll want to keep the axe overhead, elbows pointed at the target, and swing and release at your eye level.”

Those familiar with the game, can go a little more advanced.

“It’s like the same thing, however you’re just using one hand,” Smith said. “So you still want to have the elbow pointed at the target, axe over your head, and keep it as straight as you can.”

Don’t be fooled, this isn’t a feat of strength.

“A lot of people come inside here, and they think it’s about power trying to get aggression out. But basically, it’s just a technique,” Smith said.

R-K Group Limited owns and operates Axe Throwing PCB, but they also offer more games. Like Royal Escape Rooms which is nine escape rooms, each offering its own designed theme.

“You could go on an adventure in our forbidden tomb, which is kind of like the night at the museum,” Smith said. “Or you can try to help Batman stop a train from the joker.”

For horror and murder mystery fans, they even offer a terrifying thrill.

“You got scary stuff like the morgue which is the only horror escape room in the area,” Smith said. “It’s pretty cool. You’re trying to solve a mystery of people being missing for months and everyone’s wondering where they’re going, and they end up at this morgue. Where they’re trying to find the killer.”

So, if you’re looking for an axe to grind, or setting your course for an adventure, there’s fun for the whole family to enjoy just around the corner.

