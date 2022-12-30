Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

We’re off to another mild start in Northwest Florida. Most of us are waking up to the middle and upper 50′s with mostly sunny skies developing after sunrise. If you have any errands to run today, it’s a good idea to get those done in the morning. Clouds increase through the morning and mid-day hours today, with rainfall returning in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 70s today despite that rainfall.

At the moment, the main threat with today’s storms does appear to be heavy rainfall. Severe weather looks more unlikely, with low instability in the atmosphere. Severe wind gusts (Winds >58 mph) are unlikely, with the chances for hail or tornadoes essentially 0%. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely with the main line of storms moving through overnight, along with another 0.5-1″ possible on Saturday as scattered storms linger into the afternoon hours.

For your New Year’s Eve plans, it appears the radar will quiet down by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Sunday looks like the nicest day out of the next 7, with more soggy and wet weather returning Monday night through the middle of the week.

