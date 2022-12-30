Friday Forecast

Heavy rainfall returns to the Panhandle
Heavy rainfall returns to the Panhandle tonight, with more soggy conditions expected next week as highs remain in the 70s
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

We’re off to another mild start in Northwest Florida. Most of us are waking up to the middle and upper 50′s with mostly sunny skies developing after sunrise. If you have any errands to run today, it’s a good idea to get those done in the morning. Clouds increase through the morning and mid-day hours today, with rainfall returning in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 70s today despite that rainfall.

At the moment, the main threat with today’s storms does appear to be heavy rainfall. Severe weather looks more unlikely, with low instability in the atmosphere. Severe wind gusts (Winds >58 mph) are unlikely, with the chances for hail or tornadoes essentially 0%. 1-2″ of rainfall is likely with the main line of storms moving through overnight, along with another 0.5-1″ possible on Saturday as scattered storms linger into the afternoon hours.

For your New Year’s Eve plans, it appears the radar will quiet down by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Sunday looks like the nicest day out of the next 7, with more soggy and wet weather returning Monday night through the middle of the week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weathercast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand...
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Monday Forecast
Chilly Monday makes way for warming trend this week