Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce

Bitter temperatures caused certain farmers to adjust accordingly.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State.

However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual.

“The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass, a farmer at Cherokee Ranch, said. “It turned really cold.”

Satsumas are sweet, juicy, and easy-to-peel mandarin oranges. Glass said they’re a common food item in many schools.

“We sell them as wholesale to the distributors who distribute them to the school systems and most of them go to Florida,” Glass said.

He owns 600 satsuma trees on his property that are more than two decades old. Each tree usually bares anywhere from 400 - 500 pounds of fruit each year.

“We sell six-to-eight semi-loads,” Glass said.

The satsuma trees on his farm have withstood the icy temperatures pretty well this year.

“They’ve held up real good with the weather,” Glass said. “We’ve held up with colder temperatures, just not this long of a duration.”

There’s a certain method Glass follows to ensure his trees don’t die.

“What we did is we sprayed water on the trees in order to freeze them in,” Glass said. “As long is it’s built in ice it stays at 32 degrees and it doesn’t get to the air temperature. That’s how we protect them from freeze.”

However, it’s still a waiting game.

“It’ll be another week or so before we know,” Glass said. “The satsumas seemed to have held up good. I have a few grape fruit and lemons that took a beating, but I think we’ll be alright.”

He is optimistic his trees will persevere and continue to grow fruit.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps

Latest News

Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Fountain New Community Center
Earlier this month, Bay County leaders showed off the design plans for a massive project...
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park