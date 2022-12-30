Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State.

However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual.

“The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass, a farmer at Cherokee Ranch, said. “It turned really cold.”

Satsumas are sweet, juicy, and easy-to-peel mandarin oranges. Glass said they’re a common food item in many schools.

“We sell them as wholesale to the distributors who distribute them to the school systems and most of them go to Florida,” Glass said.

He owns 600 satsuma trees on his property that are more than two decades old. Each tree usually bares anywhere from 400 - 500 pounds of fruit each year.

“We sell six-to-eight semi-loads,” Glass said.

The satsuma trees on his farm have withstood the icy temperatures pretty well this year.

“They’ve held up real good with the weather,” Glass said. “We’ve held up with colder temperatures, just not this long of a duration.”

There’s a certain method Glass follows to ensure his trees don’t die.

“What we did is we sprayed water on the trees in order to freeze them in,” Glass said. “As long is it’s built in ice it stays at 32 degrees and it doesn’t get to the air temperature. That’s how we protect them from freeze.”

However, it’s still a waiting game.

“It’ll be another week or so before we know,” Glass said. “The satsumas seemed to have held up good. I have a few grape fruit and lemons that took a beating, but I think we’ll be alright.”

He is optimistic his trees will persevere and continue to grow fruit.

