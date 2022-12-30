Man dies in head-on collision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, while the pickup truck driver is left with minor injuries.

