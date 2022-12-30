Search for suspects involved in battery incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects possibly involved in an aggravated battery.

On Dec. 18, officers responded to an incident at an E. 24th Street residence. When PCPD arrived, the victim told police he was flagged down by a male in a white car, and allegedly pointed at the victim’s vehicle as if it was damaged.

When the victim stopped, he stated the male jumped out of the back seat and attacked him with a hammer. During the fight, police were told a second male exited the white car and pointed a gun at the victim. Reports say a third suspect, a female, was also in the car. After the incident, the suspects reportedly got back into the vehicle and left.

According to PCPD, the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim only provided a brief description of the suspects, saying one male was mixed-race, and the other male and female were both white. All were described to be in their 20′s.

PCPD is asking the public’s assistance in locating the group and the vehicle. If anyone has any information in this case, please call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

