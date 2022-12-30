Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve

nye pcb tourism
nye pcb tourism(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people.

“We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol.

A sales associate at Del Sol, Steffannie Lozier, says they haven’t run their numbers for total sales this year but they look promising.

“We’ve already seen a huge increase in sales our week and it’s typically a pretty good week for us but leading up to new year’s we definitely expect to see more people, more traffic, more sales going up,” said Lozier.

As they expect more people to flood into Pier Park over the next few days, Steffannie says they are prepared.

“We have extra staff coming in so that we can all be prepared for any increase in traffic and store business,” said Lozier.

Along with the popular beach ball drop, there will be fun activities and music performances that will all lead up to the moments ticking down to midnight.

It’s not just shops that will be packed with people. Restaurants are expecting to have their tables full.

“Tomorrow and Saturday are going to be the big nights, Saturday being the biggest,” said Hollie Anne Ader, the assistant manager at Back Porch.

She said they are ready.

“We’ve got the staff we’ve got the inventory, we’re prepared, ready to go,” said Ader.

Going off sales the last couple of days Ader said she believes they will be packed.

“Being in Pier Park the foot traffic, the car traffic, the huge event of the New Year’s eve ball drop,” said Ader.

Only one thing could slow them down.

“We’re just hoping that the rain stays away, we’re totally expecting to be quite busy,” said Ader.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attempted murder...
Panama City Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder
Marquis Derik Bell, 18, arrested for attempted murder and other charges.
Panama City attempted murder suspect turns himself in
The AHA reports heart attacks increase between Christmas and New Year's.
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps

Latest News

Axe Throwing PCB and Royal Escape Rooms are highlighted in this week's Faces and Places of the...
Adventure at Axe Throwing PCB and Royal Escape Rooms
Satsumas are a specific type of mandarin orange.
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Fountain New Community Center