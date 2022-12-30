Shops and restaurants gearing up for new year’s eve

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not quite New Year’s Eve but Pier Park is already teeming with people.

“We’re seeing a huge uptick in people and presence of people here at Pier Park,” Steffannie Lozier, a sales associate at Del Sol.

A sales associate at Del Sol, Steffannie Lozier, says they haven’t run their numbers for total sales this year but they look promising.

“We’ve already seen a huge increase in sales our week and it’s typically a pretty good week for us but leading up to new year’s we definitely expect to see more people, more traffic, more sales going up,” said Lozier.

As they expect more people to flood into Pier Park over the next few days, Steffannie says they are prepared.

“We have extra staff coming in so that we can all be prepared for any increase in traffic and store business,” said Lozier.

Along with the popular beach ball drop, there will be fun activities and music performances that will all lead up to the moments ticking down to midnight.

It’s not just shops that will be packed with people. Restaurants are expecting to have their tables full.

“Tomorrow and Saturday are going to be the big nights, Saturday being the biggest,” said Hollie Anne Ader, the assistant manager at Back Porch.

She said they are ready.

“We’ve got the staff we’ve got the inventory, we’re prepared, ready to go,” said Ader.

Going off sales the last couple of days Ader said she believes they will be packed.

“Being in Pier Park the foot traffic, the car traffic, the huge event of the New Year’s eve ball drop,” said Ader.

Only one thing could slow them down.

“We’re just hoping that the rain stays away, we’re totally expecting to be quite busy,” said Ader.

