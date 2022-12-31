Hill Taking Her Game International

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Zamiyah Hill is only a junior at Mosley yet she already has 71 goals and a spot on the Under 18 women’s national soccer team... so what is it that makes her so special?

Coach Betowski says it’s simple. “Her work ethics, that’s definitely it.”

Zamiyah has a different answer. “I think it’s my mindset, the mental game. Everybody down plays it but really the mental game is definitely key.”

Now whether it’s more mental or more physical we may never know but what is evident to Zamiyah’s coach is the way she uses those skills to lead the team.

“Skill wise, she’s always been good and she’s great. The biggest progression I see is from the maturity point of view”, Betowski says.

Zamiyah claims, “I’m an action leader most definitely. I don’t like being very bossy. People just look at me and are like “oh okay, I know what to do now”, So I think I’m more of an example, follow by example then they do.”

That being said, sometimes things are easier said than done... for Zamiyah her talent isn’t something that can be taught but what it can do is put her on the roster of the best under 18 women soccer players in the country... a day she’ll never forget.

“I was actually very nervous because I was like, I think I played good enough to make it but I didn’t know. We actually had an away game against Navarre so I was, my feet get really cold during soccer so I was like “mom can you please bring the heat warmers for my feet”, she was like “yes”, and then I was like “mom, did the letter come in yet” and she was like “I don’t know let me check” and then we’re putting the heat warmers in my shoes and we were like “oh my gosh you made it”, and so my mom is like screaming, she’s like “ahhhh” and I’m like “what happened” and she’s like “you made it” and I’m like “oh my gosh.” Then we came back with the win so that’s probably the best day of my life. Also I got a 95 on my physics test which is crazy, so it was just a great day overall. I was like “oh my gosh.”

Zamiyah leaves for London with the team this upcoming March and a new team in a new country cna be a terrifying experience but let’s not go as far as to say Zamiyah’s scared.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous because I don’t know anybody on the team. And I’m kind of scared but I’m not going to say I’m scared, I’m going to say I’m nervous, I’m nervous. But I think I got this if I put in the work.”

Making the national team at 17 would be the dream of all dreams for many athletes but not for Zamiyah or Coach Betowski.

“We are very proud of her and we hope that she’s just going to step up and up and one day we’re going to see her play in the Olympic Games.”

“I want to go Division 1 hopefully. I want to go as far as I can, as far as my body will take me to be honest.”

Honestly, I think Zamiyah can go ahead and drop the “hopefully”... She’s already got 18 goals on the season, 71 in 2 years and sits ranked as the 27th best player in state and 65th in the country... so yeah she has a long way before she gets to the peak of her Hill.

