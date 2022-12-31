Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.

Authorities reported they searched the car and found concentrated hash oil, marijuana packaged in labeled mason jars, multiple plastic baggies, scales, and other items of drug paraphernalia. They said they also found prescription cough syrup, which the driver, Ethan Parris, 19, did not have a prescription for.

Parris was arrested and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana over 20 Grams, possession of marijuana concentrate, possession of a new legend drug without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

