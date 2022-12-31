Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday

Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County.

Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home.

“When they told me where it was going to be, I said funeral home I said I ain’t ready to die but I knew what they meant. I had to say something to make them laugh, I love to make people laugh,” said Maybell Whitfield.

Her family and friends came out to help her celebrate this milestone birthday.

When asked what is the secret to living for more than 100 years she said...

“There’s no secret I just try to take care of myself no drinking no smoking nothing like that,” said Whitfield.

You can imagine all the events she has witnessed in her life.

“Seen a lot of things, I’ve been a lot of places,” said Whitfield.

She is always there for her family members.

“Sent from heaven honestly. Just walking happiness. You’re going through anything you come around her and she puts a smile on my heart,” said Daquan Harris, Maybell’s grandson.

One of her children says she is loving to anyone and everyone

“It’s an honor and privilege to say this is my mother because out of all the 65 years I’ve been on this earth I know the lord says all have sinned and fallen short, but I know of no sins my mother has ever committed,” said Cynthia Goode Whitfield.

At 103 Maybell has outlived many of her family members.

“Maybell is my second cousin my dad is her first cousin. I am so thankful and we’re so blessed to have a cousin that is 103 years old and it’s just a blessing,” said Randy Williams.

A blessing that they hope to celebrate for many more years.

“She has a heart of gold and I really don’t know how she is still standing,” said Cynthia Goode Whitfield.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
A Fountain man is dead after a head-on collision.
Man dies in head-on collision
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand...
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student

Latest News

Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday
Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday
Al Helms Dog Park
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
Arnold High School marching band students inflate beach balls for kids Beach Ball Drop at 8...
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Dog Shot at Panama City Park