Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County.

Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home.

“When they told me where it was going to be, I said funeral home I said I ain’t ready to die but I knew what they meant. I had to say something to make them laugh, I love to make people laugh,” said Maybell Whitfield.

Her family and friends came out to help her celebrate this milestone birthday.

When asked what is the secret to living for more than 100 years she said...

“There’s no secret I just try to take care of myself no drinking no smoking nothing like that,” said Whitfield.

You can imagine all the events she has witnessed in her life.

“Seen a lot of things, I’ve been a lot of places,” said Whitfield.

She is always there for her family members.

“Sent from heaven honestly. Just walking happiness. You’re going through anything you come around her and she puts a smile on my heart,” said Daquan Harris, Maybell’s grandson.

One of her children says she is loving to anyone and everyone

“It’s an honor and privilege to say this is my mother because out of all the 65 years I’ve been on this earth I know the lord says all have sinned and fallen short, but I know of no sins my mother has ever committed,” said Cynthia Goode Whitfield.

At 103 Maybell has outlived many of her family members.

“Maybell is my second cousin my dad is her first cousin. I am so thankful and we’re so blessed to have a cousin that is 103 years old and it’s just a blessing,” said Randy Williams.

A blessing that they hope to celebrate for many more years.

“She has a heart of gold and I really don’t know how she is still standing,” said Cynthia Goode Whitfield.

