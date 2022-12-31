Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop.

Dozens of volunteers including members of the Arnold High School marching band arrived at the park Friday morning to set up.

Baillie Perrault is a senior at Arnold High. She says her team was working hard while having a great time.

“We’re blowing up little beach balls for the kiddie beach ball drop at eight o’clock tomorrow,” Perrault said. “We have air compressors and we’re basically an assembly line. We’re filling up beach balls, plugging them, throwing them into these nets, shutting the nets closed and then we’re going to be going and setting up the nets over the walkway so that we can drop them for the kids tomorrow. “

Nearly 10,000 beach balls will be released for the children in attendance and an estimates 45,000 people are expected to descend on the area throughout the evening, including residents and tourists.

Jeff Adams is vacationing with his family from Tennessee and says he heard the annual event is the place to be.

“I just hear it’s going to be live. Concerts, food, drinks, good time, family and that’s what we were looking for,” Adams said.

The event features lie entertainment, fireworks, fun for kids and the lowering of a giant LED-lit beach ball from an 80-foot tower.

Pier Park’s Beach Ball Drop begins at about 5 p.m. and will run slightly past midnight. The event is free.

For the event schedule visit the Pier Park website.

