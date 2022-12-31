Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop

If you're still looking for New Year's Eve Plans, one of Northwest Florida biggest events is only 23 hours away.
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop.

Dozens of volunteers including members of the Arnold High School marching band arrived at the park Friday morning to set up.

Baillie Perrault is a senior at Arnold High. She says her team was working hard while having a great time.

“We’re blowing up little beach balls for the kiddie beach ball drop at eight o’clock tomorrow,” Perrault said. “We have air compressors and we’re basically an assembly line. We’re filling up beach balls, plugging them, throwing them into these nets, shutting the nets closed and then we’re going to be going and setting up the nets over the walkway so that we can drop them for the kids tomorrow. “

Nearly 10,000 beach balls will be released for the children in attendance and an estimates 45,000 people are expected to descend on the area throughout the evening, including residents and tourists.

Jeff Adams is vacationing with his family from Tennessee and says he heard the annual event is the place to be.

“I just hear it’s going to be live. Concerts, food, drinks, good time, family and that’s what we were looking for,” Adams said.

The event features lie entertainment, fireworks, fun for kids and the lowering of a giant LED-lit beach ball from an 80-foot tower.

Pier Park’s Beach Ball Drop begins at about 5 p.m. and will run slightly past midnight. The event is free.

For the event schedule visit the Pier Park website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog was hit at least once and was taken to a local vet office with life-threatening injuries.
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three females on burglary and grand...
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
A Fountain man is dead after a head-on collision.
Man dies in head-on collision
According to officials, Gipson (left) fled from police and crashed into gas pumps at a local...
Vehicle chase ends when driver crashes into gas pumps
Mills allegedly fled a traffic stop and deputies say they found meth in his possession.
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

Latest News

Al Helms Dog Park
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Pier Park Ball Drop Preps
Police are on the lookout for a white car and three suspects allegedly involved in a battery...
Search for suspects involved in battery incident