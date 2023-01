PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023.

The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m.

The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and presented it to the family.

