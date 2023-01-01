Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car

Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Navarre man was arrested for driving impaired after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol car, according to FHP troopers.

A marked FHP patrol vehicle came to a stop in the inside left turn lane on North Beal Parkway and north the Mary Esther Cutoff intersection at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a Honda Civic slowed but failed to stop for the stopped patrol vehicle and collided into the rear of the patrol vehicle. Both vehicles received minor damages.

The driver of the Honda was impaired at the time of this crash and arrested for DUI.

