Memorial Service held for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ray Hamilton

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friends and family gathered at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center Saturday for a memorial service and celebration of life for fallen hero Corporal Ray Hamilton.

Caden Downing was a friend of Corporal Hamilton. He says people like Hamilton are once in a lifetime.

“He was the most beautiful person that I’ve ever encountered,” said Downing. “He had the fullest heart. He was a phenomenal husband and an absolute warrior.”

Hamilton was shot while responding to a domestic abuse call on Christmas Eve. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joe Trimboli says Hamilton was very special, a born leader yet very humble.

“He had a thing about him. People followed his infectious personality,” Trimboli said.

Corporal Hamilton’s death has gotten the attention of national government agencies and several Florida department agencies were in attendance at his memorial service paying their respects.

Those who knew him best including friends and colleagues gave speeches sharing funny stories and memorable moments with Hamilton.

His wife Renee Hamilton and mother Zayda Hamilton shared prerecorded messages in honor of the corporal.

Renee says she chose December 31 for Husband’s ceremony because it is the same day as their eight-year wedding anniversary.

“Ray is my best friend, the love of my life, my prince charming and my eternal soulmate,” said Renee. “Ray always said ‘I want to change the world with kindness, and I have seen that this week. I have never seen such a tragic event come with so much love, absolute kindness and support.”

