Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy New Year’s Eve!

Tonight will be a comfy and mild one as mostly cloudy skies insulate our atmosphere. Moisture content will stay high overnight with dew points around 60. With calm winds expected - along with the humid airmass - fog will develop over the early nighttime hours and continue to develop until sunrise. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to cool overnight as a result of mostly cloudy skies; lows only fall to around 60.

For Sunday, we will see a gradual clearing throughout the day. The fog will dissipate first, with cloud cover decreasing shortly after as sunshine returns around midday. High temperatures stay warm with coastal areas around 71 and inland communities just a few degrees warmer.

By Tuesday, we’re watching for our next weather system to push through the Panhandle. For now, it looks like a slow-moving cold front will leave lingering rain in our area throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect 1-2″ of rainfall, with localized areas of more or less. Once the front clears NWFL, dry and cooler conditions will settle in for Thursday and into the weekend.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weathercast.

