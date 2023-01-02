Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”(Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the...
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
Al Helms Dog Park
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
A Fountain man is dead after a head-on collision.
Man dies in head-on collision
Arnold High School marching band students inflate beach balls for kids Beach Ball Drop at 8...
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop

Latest News

Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
Some will want to work toward new fitness and health goals. However, sticking to those goals...
Get fit in the New Year
Pier Park begins preparations for 15th annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop.
PCB New Years Celebrations
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint