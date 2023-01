PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their eventful family-fun filled holidays.

Jessica and Ryan discussed opening presents with their families, trying new things, and New Year’s resolutions.

Watch the video attached for the cutest recap of their families’ holiday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.