How do you get fit in the New Year?

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The common phrase “new year, new me” is something you’ll probably hear at the beginning of January.

Some will want to work toward new fitness and health goals. However, sticking to those goals can be a whole other story.

“Those people who are new to the gym, usually by February, it has tapered off with them,” Millicent Tizol, operations manager of Sequence Fitness, said.

What was once a priority often falls to the back burner as the year drags on month-by-month.

Tizol said they’re ways to keep that motivation going.

“Setting small, attainable goals,” she said. “Tomorrow’s another day. Try to spread it out. Maybe just come a couple of times a week, and try not to do so much so fast.”

It’s all a work in progress.

“I always tell people, stay away from the scale,” Tizol said. “It’s not your friend. I actually give them something to look for. Look for maybe an outfit, pair of pants, or something they had in their closet they couldn’t fit into before coming to the gym and use that as their guide.”

Tizol said getting yourself to the gym is half the battle.

“I always tell people, once you get here, the rest is easy,” Tizol said.

Finding an atmosphere where you don’t feel judged is also important.

“Having a good environment with members in the fitness center is what will make that person look forward to coming back and overcoming that fear of stepping into that gym in a new environment,” Michael McKinney, a gymgoer, said.

Sequence Fitness officials also said working out improves your mental clarity and confidence.

