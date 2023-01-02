Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car

Man arrested for DUI after hitting a PCBPD car.
Man arrested for DUI after hitting a PCBPD car.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning.

Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection of Nautilus Street.

Officials said a marked Panama City Beach Police Department vehicle was stopped in the inside westbound lane of U.S. 98, within the intersection of Nautilus Street. They report the police car had its lights flashing, but the police officer was not in the car.

Fleck reportedly failed to see the police car, hit it, and fled the scene.

PCBPD said both Fleck and his car were found in Pier Park North, shortly after the crash. Fleck was placed under arrest, transported, and booked into the Bay County Jail.

He is charged with DUI - Property Damage, Leaving the scene, DWLSR 2nd offense, Careless Driving, Failure to report the crash, and Failure to provide proof of insurance.

