PCB New Year’s Celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is officially 2023 and on Saturday the streets of Pier Park were filled with people waiting to ring in the New Year at midnight.

The festivities on Saturday included a beach ball drop at 8 p.m. for the kids or anyone who wanted to go to bed early. Then an official countdown and a ball drop at midnight with fireworks.

Watch Live: Countdown To The New Year! Thousands gather in Pier Park to ring in 2023 at the annual Beach Ball Drop. Posted by WJHG-TV on Saturday, December 31, 2022

But everyone was there to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023.

One visitor from Illinois told NewsChannel 7 they came to the beach for New Year’s this year because they heard how fun it was.

In addition to the fun celebrations, we did go around and ask if anyone had any New Year’s Resolutions.

The kids told us they wanted to make better grades and become better people. Others wanted to work out more.

Then following the Georgia vs Ohio State game a fan told NewsChannel 7, his New Year’s resolution is to become a better Georgia fan.

Whatever your goals may be for 2023, we wish you a very happy New Year.

