Sunday Evening Forecast

Widespread areas of dense fog will continue tonight as a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Monday. Skies will otherwise stay mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees. For Monday, cloud cover continues throughout the day. Fog will dissipate in inland areas through the mid-morning hours while visibility issues linger through mid-day at the coast. Highs will climb back into the 70s once again. By Tuesday, our forecast turns much soggier with scattered showers ahead of a cold front throughout the afternoon and evening hours. On Wednesday, the cold front will pass over the Panhandle, bringing the main line of storms with it during the morning and mid-day hours. Northwest Florida will likely see 1-2″ of rainfall, with localized areas of more or less depending on storm intensity.

