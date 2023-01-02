Warm and humid start to the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and foggy one on satellite this morning. The fog will likely remain thick through about 8 or 9am before lifting out into a bit of morning clouds. Sunshine will start to filter in by late morning and into the afternoon.

Otherwise, it’s a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid 60s out the door. Dress comfortably for another unseasonably warm day ahead. As the fog and clouds decrease by the late morning and afternoon respectively, some sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon.

Fog will likely return as the evening unfolds; however, we’ll break this foggy streak heading into the midweek with a pattern shift ahead. An area of low pressure and cold front will help draw up breezy winds and rain by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning and midday.

We’ll get a bit of a cool down behind this front for the late week as highs return to a more seasonal degree in the low 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, fog and morning clouds give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances returning tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday midday before temperatures cool down to the more seasonal low 60s for the late week.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.