Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

What started as a call for road assistance ended in a felony DUI arrest.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges.

On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.

FHP says a state trooper arrived on scene, but shortly after, requested back-up and advised she was in a physical fight with the driver, Alexandra Marie Shaffer.

Troopers say after a lengthy struggle, assistance was requested by the road ranger, and an arrest was made. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a Marianna Police Department officer also arrived on scene to assist in a vehicle search.

The trooper involved said she felt she may have sprained her ankle and possible injured her shoulder.

Shaffer was transported to Jackson County ER to be cleared before being booked into Jackson County Jail on felony charges of driving under the influence, resisting with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

