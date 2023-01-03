A closer look at the process of adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas may be behind us, but there’s a gift many couples are still longing to receive. It’s possibly the greatest gift of all, which is a child. But those who can’t have children of their own know the process to adopt can be extensive and yet thousands of kids are in foster care. According to the National Adoption Association, there are roughly 19,000 children in foster care in Florida.

Every child deserves a place to call home. While thousands may be longing for one, countless families are waiting with their arms wide open. Bundle of Hope is a private adoption agency in Panama City dedicated to helping pregnant women find the perfect pair of adoptive parents.

“Adoption is a gift. It’s a gift of love on both areas,” Bundle of Hope CEO Glenda Richardson Carr said. “When a child needs a family, they come to us and we match them up.”

Richardson Carr said they’ve seen an increase in adoptions over the years since opening in 1998, even more now following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“There’s always going to be more families than there are children, the younger children anyway. We have seen more and more birth moms come up,” Richardson Carr said. “When Covid hit, the numbers of adoption went down because of people’s health and the fact that they stayed in more and but now we’re seeing the numbers rise again, especially since the overturn in summer.”

The process to adopt isn’t a quick one.

“If your private agency or if you go to the state or whatever, there are laws and regulations that we have to abide by,” Richardson Carr said.

Following an initial application, comes a thorough home study report.

“We have to do anything from fingerprints all the way to having a social worker come into the home and do an evaluation of your home, making sure it’s safe and evaluation of you and your past your childhood, your references and so forth,” Richardson Carr said.

Once everything is checked, the agency puts together a profile book.

“Basically show him who you are, what you’re about, and what you can offer your child. If you’re if adoptive family looking for some land use in animals or traveling or local,” Richardson Carr said.

Then, it becomes a waiting game. The application process for those looking to adopt takes at least four months but could take much longer depending on circumstances. then matching a child to a family can take years And that’s only if you’re approved.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.