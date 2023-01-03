Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(Greg M. Cooper | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. “Your generosity and compassion has meant the world to us.”

The family also paid tribute to the first responders, medical staff at UC Medical Center, the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals for their support.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter of a game against the Bengals. Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance, with teary-eyed players and coaches on both teams having difficulty hiding their shock and emotions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

