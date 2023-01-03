Most dangerous days for driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities.

“It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason King says people need to be careful on the roads.

“That increases our traffic on the roadways and skyways which increase our chances of seeing fatal crashes of drinking and driving,” said King.

King says right around the New Year, they see an increase in DUI’s and other roadway risks.

“There’s so many things that go on that people consider a good time that take away good celebration that leads to fatal crashes drunk driving or intoxicated arrests,” said King.

That’s why he says people need to drive carefully.

“32 crashes between Thursday and this morning,” said King.

Those numbers are just from Florida Highway Patrol. It’s an extra busy time for law enforcers as they work to keep everyone safe.

“On top of speed and other traffic enforcement and enforce the dui’s we we’re looking for over the weekend,” said King.

Florida Highway Patrol Troop A that covers 6 panhandle counties, Troopers say just from Thursday evening to Monday morning they’ve handed out 8 DUIs and 45 speeding citations.

We talked with local drivers to get their take.

“I do speed myself, like when I’m late to work, I find myself zipping through and taking the short cuts like I shouldn’t have,” said Donald Blackmon, a local driver.

Another driver says she has seen a lot of dangerous driving lately.

“I don’t take any chances behind the wheel because it is already risky out here,” said Kursten Macon.

Risks troopers hope to minimize by reminding everyone to be extra cautious, as the new year begins.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say they’re not only seeing DUIs at night. They have been making arrests all hours of the day and week not just on weekends, so you’re urged to keep your guard up every time you get behind the wheel.

