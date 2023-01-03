Mother indicted for decades-old murder of daughter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman accused of the alleged 2002 murder of her two-year-old daughter has been indicted.

In 2021, 37-year-old Mary Liza was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies after investigators reviewed the autopsy of the child to search for any mistakes.

In April of the same year, a new report was made and confirmed the child’s death to be homicide consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

In Niceville back in 2003, Liza reportedly told investigators she possibly could have done something to her daughter, but did not realize it because she blacked out.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Liza is out on bond but will be scheduled for a pre-trial in the future.

