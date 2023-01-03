Rain chances on the rise today into tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for NWFL with mostly cloudy skies and only a few small and brief light showers or sprinkles moving up out of the Gulf. We’ll see scattered showers picking up in numbers into the afternoon today. Go ahead and grab the umbrella with your other everyday carry for the afternoon and evening rain chance today.

Otherwise, dress comfortably for another warm day ahead. Temperatures are starting out mild in the mid 60s. Highs today reach the mid 70s.

A cold front is sweeping across the Northern Gulf. Most of the storms stay to our west today. However, in the warm and moist environment coming in on a breezy wind from the Gulf today, we’ll see it create scattered passing showers this afternoon. The scattered showers will start out few and far between around lunch, then increase in numbers as the afternoon unfolds.

We’ll keep the scattered showers or occasional rumbles of thunder around for the evening and overnight. Rain chances culminate along the passage of the cold front Wednesday morning. Some stronger storms are possible with gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two. Most of the rain will exit NWFL by lunchtime tomorrow leaving behind about a half inch to an inch of rain for most, up to two inches for a few localized areas.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers increasing through the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances lasting through Wednesday morning and gradually clearing out to the east into the afternoon.

