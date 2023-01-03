Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead

WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a call in reference to a possible domestic shooting on Tiger Trail. Officials say they arrived to a residence where a husband and wife reside, and determined the wife shot and killed her husband once on scene.

WCSO is still working with officials in the investigation, and the home is still being process for evidence.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for DUI after hitting a PCBPD car.
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight
What started as a call for road assistance ended in a felony DUI arrest.
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

On this Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson features a Fourth of July Parade, an oyster eating...
Time Travel Tuesday
On this Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson features a Fourth of July Parade, an oyster eating...
Time Travel Tuesday
A woman was indicted for her alleged involvement in the murder of her two-year-old daughter
Mother indicted for decades-old murder of daughter
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest