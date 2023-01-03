Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a call in reference to a possible domestic shooting on Tiger Trail. Officials say they arrived to a residence where a husband and wife reside, and determined the wife shot and killed her husband once on scene.

WCSO is still working with officials in the investigation, and the home is still being process for evidence.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

