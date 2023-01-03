Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What began as a traffic stop for speeding ended in a vehicle search and arrest.

On Sunday, deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over driver Lathell L. Barnes for going over the speed limit just outside of Cottondale.

During the stop, deputies say Barnes not only did not have a driver’s license, but also an active warrant for child support out of Leon County.

After the initial arrest, Barnes told officials he had narcotics inside his car, and JCSO deputies searched it, allegedly finding marijuana, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Barnes is currently charged in Jackson County for driver with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of crack cocaine. Deputies say he is being held on his warrant out of Leon County.

