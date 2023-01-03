Time Travel Tuesday
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It seems the fun never ends here on the beach. As seen in this Time Travel Tuesday segment, Hudson is already looking past the New Year’s holiday with clips from a Fourth of July parade from the mid ‘90s.
The parade shows patriotic pride and even features NewsChannel 7′s own Donna Bell.
Hudson then shifted to a local restaurant’s oyster eating competition as well as a local banquet. As always, if anyone or anything looked familiar in the videos, give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.
