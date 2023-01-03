PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It seems the fun never ends here on the beach. As seen in this Time Travel Tuesday segment, Hudson is already looking past the New Year’s holiday with clips from a Fourth of July parade from the mid ‘90s.

The parade shows patriotic pride and even features NewsChannel 7′s own Donna Bell.

Hudson then shifted to a local restaurant’s oyster eating competition as well as a local banquet. As always, if anyone or anything looked familiar in the videos, give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.