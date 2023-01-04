Adopt Beckham today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.

It is Beckham’s turn to find his forever home. He could even be a great partner in achieving those New Year’s resolutions.

Watch the video attached to see why Beckham won’t be available to adopt much longer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Chipley family loses home
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

Latest News

Calling all GSCS students, it is time to apply to scholarship offered by The Gulf Coast State...
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities
Calling all GSCS students, it is time to apply to scholarship offered by The Gulf Coast State...
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation Is Offering Scholarship Opportunities
The Bay County Animal Service introduces viewers to Beckham, a fun-loving hound, looking for...
Beckham Needs a Home
People who play high intensity sports are at risks for heart complications including heart...
Signs of heart health issues in athletes