Adopt Beckham today
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year.
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.
It is Beckham’s turn to find his forever home. He could even be a great partner in achieving those New Year’s resolutions.
Watch the video attached to see why Beckham won’t be available to adopt much longer.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.