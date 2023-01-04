Adopt Beckham today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.

It is Beckham’s turn to find his forever home. He could even be a great partner in achieving those New Year’s resolutions.

Watch the video attached to see why Beckham won’t be available to adopt much longer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.