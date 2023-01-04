Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 3rd

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Rutherford 67 Arnold 62

Pensacola 50 Bay 78\

PCA 53 Paxton 58

Sneads 48 Malone 41

Cottondale 32 Chipley 48

Bethlehem 50 Poplar Springs 53

Franklin 49 Blountstown 52

High School Basketball/Girls

Bethlehem 21 Poplar Springs 53

Sneads 25 Malone 36

Blountstown 31 Freeport 51

Choctaw 39 Paxton 48

High School Soccer/Girls

Port St. Joe 0 Leon 3

Rocky Bayou 2 Washington 3

High School Soccer/Boys

Port St. Joe 0 Leon 1

