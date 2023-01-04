Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 3rd
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boys
Rutherford 67 Arnold 62
Pensacola 50 Bay 78\
PCA 53 Paxton 58
Sneads 48 Malone 41
Cottondale 32 Chipley 48
Bethlehem 50 Poplar Springs 53
Franklin 49 Blountstown 52
High School Basketball/Girls
Bethlehem 21 Poplar Springs 53
Sneads 25 Malone 36
Blountstown 31 Freeport 51
Choctaw 39 Paxton 48
High School Soccer/Girls
Port St. Joe 0 Leon 3
Rocky Bayou 2 Washington 3
High School Soccer/Boys
Port St. Joe 0 Leon 1
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.