Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley family is starting off the new year with pretty much the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend.

“I can’t believe it, said Maria Reed, the homeowner. “To let me see the phone call and that was a live phone call and then what a see was the house with the flame all the way up in the ceiling I mean the roof.”

Homeowner Maria Reed says the fire started just after midnight.

“We was at work almost 12:30, get out of there were coming in a hurry,” said Reed.

It was an anxious 45-minute drive home.

“We found fire trucks, police, everyone’s in here. It was too much for me anyway my heart was just popping anyway,” said Reed.

There were 6 people in the home, 2 of which were her children.

“8 people were living in this house,” said Reed. “So, 5 cats and two dogs and one of my dogs just died. And we miss him. 3 of the cats, but yes especially we are missing everything.”

The owner says the fire started in the back of the house when firework ash hit the can of gas that was sitting on the deck.

Reed says the house is a total loss.

“We lost everything, everything single thing. Stuff we have inside the house everything gone,” said Reed.

Firefighters worked for 6 hours to put out the flames.

“They finished up the fire like 6:30 in the morning,” said Reed.

Nothing from inside the home is salvageable.

“I came into this house in 2006 pretty much it will be 17 years living here,” said Reed.

Now it is no longer livable.

“We really don’t have a place to go,” said Reed.

Although this is a tough time for them, she says the silver lining is that everyone made it out.

“Life always has mattered we’re still alive my kids are alive they’re ok, just trauma right now,” said Reed.

The family is accepting any donations. If you would like to help out here is the GoFundMe that has been set up.

