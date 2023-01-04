Eli Fidler is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Eli Fidler has been playing all the right chords since he’s been a Buck. He has a 3.8 GPA and a love for ball that can’t be contained. ”The love of basketball. I’ve love doing it, always loved practice, games.” Fidler told us. His coach, Matt Granville, echoes that sentiment “It’s that internal drive that he has. Every single thing he does, whether it’s come to practice, whether it’s in the games, in the classroom. He just always strives to do his best.” And that goal to be the best transfers to every aspect of his game and it’s why he’s currently second on the team in points scored, rebounds and steals. Talk about well-rounded.”Practicing everything. Not just focusing on just shooting or just working on defense. You’ve got to really work for everything.” the senior told us. Adds coach Granville “I think the quote, “how you do anything is how you do everything”, reflects on Eli so great. He is always working. There would be days even back when he was a freshman, 8th grader where he would be the only kid that showed up in the gym.” Eli says he takes just as much pride in his studies though because he knows it opens up endless possibilities for his future. “I try to stay focused on everything, try to keep everything. Obviously you’re a student before you’re an athlete. It sets me up for my future and allows me to really do whatever I want once I continue to grow. Allows me to go into whatever career I want to as long as I keep working.” Right now, he plans for a degree in computer science and engineering that he hopes will someday lead to a job in cyber security “If he can take the skills and attributes that he has right now” says Granville “and apply them to both the classroom and the court, there’s no doubt in my mind that whatever it is he decides to do at any point he’ll be very successful in doing it.” And if the Bucks want success this season, Fidler will need to be key because like the song says, “if you’re going to play in Florida, you’ve got to have a Fidler on the team.” or something like that.

