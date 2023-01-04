The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all Gulf Coast State College students, it is time to apply to scholarships offered by The Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

Dunkin McLane, the Assistant Director of The Gulf Coast State College Foundation explained that scholarships are ready to be claimed. Scholarships are available to anyone who has been accepted to Gulf Coast State College and is looking for a little help with tuition.

Watch the video attached for more information and visit their website here to apply today.

