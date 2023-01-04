Morning storms give way to some sun later today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with a line of storms moving into the Panhandle. Some severe storms will accompany this line with gusty winds and an isolated weak tornado threat.

The timing of this line starts up in our counties west of Hwy331 before 6am, between 331 and 231 between 6 and 8am, then crossing east of Hwy231 after 8am. Expect a couple hours of rain as the line passes east. Most of us will be rain free by lunch time today as the storms head toward the Big Bend.

Otherwise, it’ll still be mild and muggy out the door this morning with temperatures hovering around 70 starting off the day.

Bottom Line...

Highs today reach the mid 70s as storms and clouds decrease to some sunshine in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a slight cool down ahead as Thursday gets started in the 50s with highs in the upper 60s, and Friday’s lows start in the 40s with a more seasonal low to mid 60 high.

