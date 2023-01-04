Signs of heart health issues in athletes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sports community has been struck by sadness following a tragic event during the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals game Monday.

Buffalo Bills National Football League player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle made on Tee Higgins. Medical professionals rushed to Hamlin’s aid and were able to restore his heart before transporting him to a local hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The somber sight on the Cincinnati football field prompted an outpour of support from people across the country including fans, teammates and other athletes. The tragedy has even opened up a conversation about the importance of heart health.

Amir Haghighat MD is an Interventional Cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida. He says what happened to Hamlin is unavoidable.

“I almost hate to say this but the thing that happened last night in the NFL is completely unavoidable. It’s just bad luck,” said Haghighat. “It’s the timing of when he took the impact to his chest. It’s called commotio cordis. which is what I believe is what happened to him. Unfortunately for him Mr. Damar he was probably hit right on time of the t-wave cycle. It’s called the t-wave in which it called his caused his heart to fibrillate, and we saw the sequel of the that. We saw he then passed out and had to be resuscitated with CPR and defibrillation.”

People who play high intensity sports are at risks for heart complications including heart attacks and heart arrhythmia. But there are some measures that can be taken to stay ahead of your health, so it is important to know the signs says Haghighat

“If you have signs of shortness of breath, chest pain, chest discomfort, see your doctor get a stress test, get an EKG it’s very easy to do and if there’s any red flags see your local cardiologist,” he said.

Heart screenings should be done by everyone, but especially athletes.

“Screenings are so important with athletes. So, we do it from high school on. We all know that there’s some risks with sports. We enjoy the sports, and we take that risk when we play the sports.”

To donate money to Damar Hamblin’s toy drive or his current fight a GoFundMe account has been created.

