Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home

Latest News

A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency; Midwest hit with snow, ice
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border