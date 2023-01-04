Teens arrested for stealing guns and breaking into churches

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two teenagers have been arrested after authorities say they stole guns, a vehicle and broke into multiple churches in Walton County.

According to Walton County deputies, the teenagers, ages 16 and 19, were found walking near a stolen Ford F-150 early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen Tuesday from a home in Glendale, along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.

Deputies say after discovering the stolen truck, the teens were developed as suspects in multiple other crimes.

Investigators believe the teens are responsible for at least five burglaries and theft including stolen musical equipment from a church and an Xbox and speaker from a camper. Investigators also say the duo stole change and candy from a store.

Both teenagers are charged with multiple felony counts of burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft less than $10,000 but more than $5,000, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Chipley family loses home
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

Latest News

Calling all GSCS students, it is time to apply to scholarship offered by The Gulf Coast State...
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities
Calling all GSCS students, it is time to apply to scholarship offered by The Gulf Coast State...
The Gulf Coast State College Foundation Is Offering Scholarship Opportunities
The Bay County Animal Service introduces viewers to Beckham, a fun-loving hound, looking for...
Adopt Beckham today
The Bay County Animal Service introduces viewers to Beckham, a fun-loving hound, looking for...
Beckham Needs a Home