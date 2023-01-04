Tuesday Evening Forecast

Severe storms will move in Wednesday morning
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The risk of severe weather will increase overnight tonight into Wednesday morning in NWFL. The most likely timing will be between 5am and Noon with storms developing west and pushing east over our area. The primary threats will be damaging wind, tornados, and heavy rain. Rain totals will be at least 1-2″, but it could be as high as 3″ in spots. Lows tonight will stay in the 60s. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon as storms exit our area. Lows will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning and highs through the weekend will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Our next chance of rain comes maybe next Monday.

