What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come.

New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company is known for its developments throughout Bay and Walton Counties. But they claim it isn’t just about quantity.

“We’re fully invested in this community. This is where we live. This is where we work and raise our families,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the St. Joe Company, said. “When we embark on a new project, we want to make sure that it matches the quality that we expect here for our community.”

So, what’s to come in 2023? Where to begin?

“For instance, in our hotel portfolio, we have five hotels that will be opening in 2023 that range from branded hotels in Panama City Beach and in South Walton as well to more luxury resort style hotels.”

While luxury doesn’t begin to describe St. Joe’s recent purchase of the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, diversity remains a key factor for the company.

“Our residential communities are the same way. Some are more luxury communities, and some are workforce housing and senior living and 55 and older and apartment communities,” Kerrigan said.

A few of the complexes expected to open this year are the North Bay Landing Apartments and Mexico Beach Crossings.

Whether you’re moving here or just visiting, the company is taking into consideration the needs of both.

In terms of entertainment, Watersound Town Center is currently under construction in Walton. St. Joe also recently announced its now 90% ownership of Pier Park North.

“It’s currently 97% leased, and it’s really in the heart of a lot of the growth in the area,” Kerrigan said. “We’re developing to make sure we’re meeting the needs of this growing community.”

Another need is medical services, which the company is working to meet by building the area’s first hospital.

“That’s a project with Tallahassee Memorial Health Care and the Florida State University College of Medicine. The people driving up 79 will see that coming to life, even as we speak now it’s coming out of the ground with a medical office building and plans for a full-service hospital to follow,” Kerrigan said.

From hospitals to hotels and everything in between, the company continues to bring cranes and creativity into the community.

A full list of projects the St. Joe Company is currently working on can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.