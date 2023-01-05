$79 million to go to nursing education and health care, Governor’s office announces

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Healthcare programs can expect a boost in funding in the future after an announcement by Governor DeSantis.

On Thursday, DeSantis awarded $79 million in funding for high-performing education programs in Florida.

The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that go above and beyond to not only train Floridians, but also provides funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports.

DeSantis’ office states these awards are a further commitment to making Florida the top state for workforce education by 2030.

“These awards will meet a critical need of our state by ensuring we continue to have high-quality nursing graduates and by creating new opportunities for Floridians interested in healthcare,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am grateful to the colleges and universities who have gone above and beyond to train the next generation of nurses in our state.”

Further details about the awards can be found in the full release here.

