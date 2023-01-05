Accident in Panama City involving three cars

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning.

At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

