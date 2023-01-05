Arnold Hosting 3-Day Soccer Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold boys team getting set to host an 8 team, three-day tournament at the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach. Coach Hammond and his Marlins will be joined by the likes of Leon, Florida High, South Walton, Niceville, Wakulla, and two highly ranked teams from Mississippi, Biloxi and Ocean Springs!

“We have teams from Mississippi, the top teams from Mississippi. I think both of them are in the top 10, Ocean Springs and Biloxi. We have Niceville who’s been to the state championship in the past few years. They won one and lost one. We have Wakulla who is really playing some good soccer right now, and I think is going to go far in the playoffs. So, there’s a lot of talent out there. And so, it’s just going to be exciting to see these games happen and see who comes out on top”, Arnold Head Coach Jona Hammond said.

“We want people, that come to the tournament, we want them to get games that they normally wouldn’t ordinarily get in their regular seasons. So, we set that bracket up where everybody gets three games. After that there’s a point system as far as who wins, if you lose you don’t get any points. Ties, shutouts...and the top two teams with the most points will play a game on Saturday for the championship”, he continued.

The Marlins 7-0-2 after their first nine matches, the draws against Niceville and Tate. They play their first match in this tournament Thursday at 5, then two more matches Friday at 9 and 5. The teams advance to the final based on points accrued in the first three matches.

