Bay County Commissioners make next step in roadway project

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A number of roads in Bay County will be getting a makeover after years of wear and tear.

County commissioners awarded Roberts and Roberts, Inc. the contract to do the fourth phase of a roadway rehabilitation project.

The project includes around 18 miles of road segments heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Cherokee Street, Camp Flowers Road, Bay Line Drive, and Bayou George Drive are some of the areas getting repaved.

It’ll cost more than $12 million.

“With passing the surtax and now with these grants from FEMA and others on the hurricane recovery, this is allowing us to get substantive work done,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore, said. “It’s things for the community and things they can see. You know when you’re riding over a smooth road instead of a bumpy road.”

County officials said the project will take about a year to complete.

Moore also said the roads should have a 20 - 30 year lifespan once they’re redone.

