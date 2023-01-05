Bay County Commissioners make next step in roadway project

Roadway Rehab Project
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A number of roads in Bay County will be getting a makeover after years of wear and tear.

County commissioners awarded Roberts and Roberts, Inc. the contract to do the fourth phase of a roadway rehabilitation project.

The project includes around 18 miles of road segments heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Cherokee Street, Camp Flowers Road, Bay Line Drive, and Bayou George Drive are some of the areas getting repaved.

It’ll cost more than $12 million.

“With passing the surtax and now with these grants from FEMA and others on the hurricane recovery, this is allowing us to get substantive work done,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore, said. “It’s things for the community and things they can see. You know when you’re riding over a smooth road instead of a bumpy road.”

County officials said the project will take about a year to complete.

Moore also said the roads should have a 20 - 30 year lifespan once they’re redone.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Chipley family loses home
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

Latest News

Congratulations to this week's 850Strong Student of the Week, Brantley Clark.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Brantley Clark.
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Brantley Clark
We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance...
Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living
We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance...
Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living