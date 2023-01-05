Call for Shots Fired, But No Victim

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a call for a disturbance and gunfire, but when they arrived on the scene, there was no victim in the area.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies arrived outside townhouses at 229 Troy Street near Fort Walton Beach.

It was then OCSO deputies found blood but no identification of who had been shot.

Investigators say they also did not receive any initial reports of a gunshot victim at any nearby hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact OSCO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-tips.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.